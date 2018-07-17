Despite snubbing walkout, Khairy insists loyal to Umno

Khairy Jamaluddin sits alone after Opposition lawmakers from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS stormed out of the Dewan Rakyat in Parliament, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin sought to allay doubts about his loyalty to Umno today, following his refusal to participate in a mass walkout by the Opposition bench yesterday.

Although clearly in conflict with the rest of his party over the move before yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony, he stressed that this should not be construed as disloyalty to Umno.

“Of course not (defecting). I’m loyal to my party,” he told reporters at Dewan Rakyat today.

The former Umno Youth chief then said he preferred not to to discuss party matters in the open.

