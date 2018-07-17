Netflix releases teaser for season three of ‘Stranger Things’ (VIDEO)

Cast of ‘Stranger Things’ pose with the Show of the Year Award at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 17 — The 90-second video reveals a new development for the sci-fi series: The arrival of the Starcourt Mall in Hawkins, Indiana.

The clip doubles as an advertisement for the new commercial entity, with many retail and food court shout-outs. The visual references to Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA album (in Sam Goody) and the Tom Clancy novel The Hunt for Red October (in Waldenbooks) situate the time frame of season three as taking place in the year 1984.

The series received 12 Emmy Award nominations last week, including for best drama series, plus supporting acting nominations for actors David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown.

Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, joins the cast in the next season.

— AFP-Relaxnews