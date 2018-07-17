After decades on Opposition bench, Kit Siang says unreal to be on other side

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng seen here with Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang at the 14th Parliament sitting, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang said he found it to be “unreal and uncomfortable” to be sitting among government backbenchers in Parliament now, after having spent all of his previous political career across the aisle.

The Iskandar Puteri MP is the latest former Opposition lawmaker to comment on their unfamiliar surroundings.

Yesterday, his son and Finance Minister, Lim Guan Eng, confessed to using the wrong entrance out of habit.

“It is strange, very unreal and in a way a little uncomfortable,” Kit Siang told reporters with a sheepish smile today when met at the Dewan Rakyat lobby.

“We have some leaders going through the wrong doors and mixed up which side we should go in from, but we’ll get used to it.”

