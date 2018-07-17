Worker injured as cargo vessel catches fire nea Mersing

A cargo vessel caught fire at the Syahbandar Jetty, near Mersing early this morning. ― Picture via Facebook/Prince Paku III

JOHOR BARU, July 17 ― A worker was injured when a cargo vessel laden with gas cylinders and petrol caught fire at the Syahbandar Jetty, near Mersing, early today.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said a member of the public called the police at 1.30 am to alert them of the incident.

“Following an investigation it was found that the vessel 'Mutiara Kargo 3' has been scheduled to deliver the goods to a resort in Tioman Island, Pahang, this morning.

“The worker who was in the boat noticed sparks coming from the engine portion and the storage area of the boat which later caused an explosion and set the fire,” he said in a statement today.

The worker could not control the flames but managed to escape .

He said losses incurred were estimated at RM170,000, adding that the worker suffered minor injuries to his hands.

“Investigation into the incident is still ongoing,” he added. ― Bernama