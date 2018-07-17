King backs move to end GST, reveal country's financial health

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V arrives at the opening of the first session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government's initiative to abolish the goods and services tax (GST) and publicly disclose the country's real financial position received the support of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

In his royal address at the opening of the first session of the 14th Parliament, Sultan Muhammad V said he also appreciates the public's contribution to the Tabung Harapan fund to help the government pay off its RM1 trillion debt and liabilities.

“We welcome the government's efforts to enhance transparency, among others, by fully disclosing the government's financial position and re-evaluating expenditures, as well as practicing prudent financial management.

“In order to curb the rising cost of living, we support the move to abolish GST, as well as to stabilise fuel prices and to extend the Bantuan Sara Hidup, so as to ease the people's burden.

“We also applaud the people from all walks of life, for their show of patriotism, by donating to Tabung Harapan,” Sultan Muhammad said.

MORE TO COME