Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

— Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, propelled by small capitalised stocks and lower liners.

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.64 points higher at 1,728.31 from yesterday’s close of 1,726.67 and after opening 0.37 of-a-point better at 1,727.04.

Kenanga Research said in a note, the index is mildly positive after successfully breaking above the previous resistance level of 1,720.

“This is further supported by up-trending momentum indicators,” it said.

The research firm expects an eventual move towards 1,760 (resistance level one), where a decisive breakthrough could see the index advancing towards 1,790 (resistance level two).

It said immediate support levels are identified at 1,720 (support level one) and 1,615 (support level two).

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 317 to 307, while 351 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 933.49 million units valued at RM635.05 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM9.61, Tenaga was up eight sen to RM14.71, CIMB Group improved three sen to RM5.69, while Public Bank declined two sen to RM23.00 and Petronas Chemicals CIMB eased nine sen to RM8.78.

Among actives, MyEG edged up three sen to RM1.04, Sapura Energy increased half-a-sen to 59 sen, MRCB gained two sen to 70.5 sen and Opcom added five sen to 91.5 sen, while Vivocom International declined half-a-sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 6.05 points to 12,207.89, the FBMT100 Index gained 5.11 points to 12,008.77, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 15.12 points stronger at 12,322.49.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace Index declined 6.95 points to 5,370.55 and the FBM70 trimmed 16.97 points to 14,920.41.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 0.36 of-a-point better at 3,189.33, but the Plantation Index decreased 33.8 points to 7,485.56 and the Finance Index declined 1.34 points to 17,037.96. ― Bernama