Najib: SST will be a 'double whammy' for cost of living

Datuk Seri Najib Razak asserted that the prices of goods have not dropped after the ruling Pakatan Harapan moved to ‘zero rate’ the goods and services tax (GST) in June. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― The government's move to return the sales and services tax (SST) will result in a “double whammy” for the public in terms of cost of living, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

The Pekan MP asserted that the prices of goods have not dropped after the ruling Pakatan Harapan moved to “zero rate” the goods and services tax (GST) in June.

“The prices of goods has not really come down after GST was removed, and now you have SST on top of it, it will be a double whammy,” the former prime minister and finance minister told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the SST will be reintroduced at a rate of 10 per cent for sales and 6 per cent for services.

MORE TO COME