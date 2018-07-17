Misty Copeland lands new makeup campaign for Estee Lauder

Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York in this file photo from April 21, 2015. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 17 — Estee Lauder is the latest beauty brand boosting its foundation offering, with the help of its brand ambassador, ballerina Misty Copeland.

The brand recently unveiled the dancer as the star of its new “Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup” campaign, and according to PopSugar, it is also increasing the foundation’s shade range from 42 to 56 different hues.

“It can be challenging, yes, but I’m relieved that’s no longer the case,” Copeland told the publication, referring to the challenge of finding inclusive shade ranges when it comes to makeup. “Our differences are to be celebrated and embraced. The beauty industry making this shift is all positive. Inclusivity is the gateway to equality and I will always be a champion of that approach.”

Copeland, Principal Ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, stars in a “behind-the-scenes” video to mark the new campaign, which sees her rehearsing and performing on stage, while talking about the importance of staying true to yourself. She also reveals that her own choice of Double Wear is the shade “4W1 Honey Bronze”.

Copeland was first unveiled as an ambassador for Estée Lauder last year, when she was selected by the beauty giant to act as the face of its “Modern Muse” fragrance.

Diverse foundation ranges have become a major focal point for beauty brands over the past year, with NYX Cosmetics, TooFaced, Maybelline and Neutrogena just some of the companies to have boosted their shade options over the past year. — AFP-Relaxnews