Balmain to boost online presence with a new digital store

Balmain is bolstering its online presence with a new online store. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 17 — The French fashion house, helmed by Olivier Rousteing, is gearing up to open a new online store in partnership with Yoox Net-a-porter Group, which operates e-commerce sites including Yoox, The Outnet and Net-a-Porter, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports yesterday.

Balmain is bolstering its online presence and visibility by launching a new digital store in partnership with Yoox Net-a-porter Group. Although no launch date has yet been disclosed, the fashion news website, WWD, reports that the project will integrate Balmain’s e-commerce and institutional websites.

The new website will feature the French fashion house’s collections, as well as special capsules, and will offer various services such as click and collect. It will also be a platform for Balmain’s advertising campaigns, as well as editorial content like videos.

WWD also reports that the fashion house is opening bricks-and-mortar stores in several global cities, as well as a flagship in the French capital, located on rue Saint-Honoré. — AFP-Relaxnews