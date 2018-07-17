Agong opens first session of 14th Parliament

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V inspects honour guards during the opening of the Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today opened the first meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament, marking a significant point in history as Malaysia is being led by the new Pakatan Harapan Government.

This meeting also created another milestone as this is the second time that the King has opened a parliamentary session in the same year.

On March 5, Sultan Muhammad V had officially opened the first meeting of the sixth session of the 13th Parliament before the Dewan Rakyat was dissolved in April, to pave the way for the 14th general election (GE14).

His Majesty arrived at Parliament Square at 10 am and was welcomed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Senate President Datuk Seri S. Vigneswaran.

Also present to greet the King on his arrival were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Sultan Muhammad V was then led to the royal stage, Penterakna Diraja, to receive the royal salute mounted by the Royal Malay Regiment Central Band, which was led by Major Muhamad Nor Azizan Yahya.

At the same time, the royal flag was hoisted, accompanied by a 21-gun salute and the national anthem, Negaraku.

Sultan Muhammad V then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by four officers and 103 members from the First Battalion Royal Malay Regiment, Sungai Besi Camp, led by Major Mohd Izham Ahmad Rashidi before returning to the royal stage to receive the royal salute for the second time, which was followed by the national anthem.

After the ceremony, Sultan Muhammad V was led to the Royal Room in the Parliament building for a group photo and then to Parliament House to deliver his speech.

Parliament will sit for 20 days until August 16. ― Bernama