Music versatility the way to move forward says SG Lewis

SG Lewis is excited for his first show in Malaysia this Saturday. — Picture courtesy of Toyota Good Vibes Festival 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — For some artists, talent is defined by the numbers and albums sold.

SG Lewis meanwhile describes it as having versatility.

The 24-year-old from Liverpool is an all rounder, producing music throughout the day, penning his own material and orchestrating his live show.

An electronic talent with a bright future ahead of him.

Describing a genre he plays is quite a challenge but that is how he prefers to standout from other artists in the industry.

“I think the more of yourself that you can put in a song, the more likely the result of the song is to be honest and in turn it will connect with people.

“We have more in common with each other than we realise and lyrics are a vehicle for things that we wouldn’t say out loud in our day to day lives.”

The DJ added that it is important to be different from the rest, especially with how music is being appreciated by the people.

“The way music is being consumed by fans is changing rapidly with the emergence of streaming platforms over the last few years.

“So I want to try releasing music in a way that felt intuitive to the way people are listening to music,” he said.

Earlier this year, the producer revealed that he is working on a three-part album, Dusk, Dark, Dawn – a record that will be presented across three phases.

“Releasing the project in three stages suited how people listen to music these days.

“Each part of the album is appropriate for different settings and I want people to dive into the different parts of the album according to their mood,” the 24-year-old said.

Dusk is filled with a bit of disco beats from the 80s along with west coast hip-hop styles of the 90s and he promised Dark and Dawn is going to be different.

“It is an exploration of the different styles of music that accompany different stages of a night out.

“The project explores the arc of energy and emotion that is felt from the start of the night to the end.”

In 2015, American rapper and producer Pharrell Williams described him as “a white boy with soul” while a year later, one of the top DJs in the world Calvin Harris took him under his wings.

“It was such a crazy experience to meet someone who has had such a huge influence on electronic dance music like Calvin has, and I'm super grateful for the opportunity I was given.

“He gave me some great feedback when I was starting out and it has helped me a lot since.”

SG Lewis first rose to fame in 2014 after his remix of Jessie Ware’s song You & I caught the attention of a record label who subsequently signed him up.

A year later, he released his debut EP, Shivers followed by 2016's sophomore EP, Yours.

2017 was a bit of a slower year for him in terms of releases, focusing instead on live shows and performing at different festivals throughout the world.

“I loved my first show in Los Angeles, it was really special.

“To be playing at a city thousands of miles away from home and to feel that much love in the room from people I’ve never met was amazing,” he said.

His latest stop in his tour will be at Toyota Good Vibes Festival 2018, happening this weekend.

“I’ve heard amazing things from friends who have toured Malaysia. They told me the crowds are amazing and I’m really excited to see what its like.

“I don't know a lot about the fans in the region and this is why I'm so excited. I'm excited to find out who has been listening to me. “

Here’s five other things you should know about SG Lewis:

1) The first instrument he ever played was a flute.

2) The S and G stand for Samuel and George - his first and middle name.

3) He used to play rugby everyday.

4) He almost never pursued music professionally - He was about to study engineering at University and only changed his mind when a teacher told him he would never forgive himself if he never gave it a shot.

5) He loves fried chicken.