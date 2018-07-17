Ozil to travel with Arsenal to Singapore, coach Unai Emery confirms

Arsenal’s new head coach Unai Emery has confirmed that Mesut Ozil will travel with the team to Singapore for their pre-season tour. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 17 ― Mesut Ozil will travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore, the Gunners' new head coach Unai Emery confirmed yesterday.

Following the shock early exit of Germany from the World Cup, playmaker Ozil has been on holiday and has yet to return to pre-season training, with Emery instead working with those Arsenal players not involved in Russia 2018.

Emery, appointed after the long-serving Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season, saw his first game in charge of the North London giants end in a relaxed 8-0 win over non-league Boreham Wood on Saturday, with new signings Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi both involved.

The Gunners boss confirmed Monday that, in addition to Ozil, Egypt's Mohamed Elneny and Nigeria's Alex Iwobi, who were also eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, would play a full part in the Singapore tour, with Arsenal travelling on July 22.

“All the players are the same,” Emery told Arsenal Player.

“They have the same holidays. I know Iwobi, Elneny and Mesut Ozil. He's coming with us to Singapore the first day,” the Spaniard added.

Arsenal will play Paris Saint-Germain, Emery's former club, and Europa League holders Atletico Madrid in Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup.

Ozil came under fire for his lacklustre displays at the World Cup, where 2014 champions Germany finished bottom of their group.

It followed criticism of the 29-year-old's performances during the latter stages of last season, with former Arsenal defender Martin Keown accusing him of not “giving everything”, having signed a new contract in January.

But Emery, speaking on Thursday, said: “For us Mesut is a very important player...today he is on holiday and I want him to relax good and I want, when he comes back with us, to start with a good mentality.” ― AFP