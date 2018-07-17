Zoe Kravitz teases new YSL Beauty campaign

Zoe Kravitz for the YSL Beauty campaign. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 17 — Zoe Kravitz is doubling down on her role as Global Makeup Ambassador at YSL Beauté with a new fragrance campaign.

The actress and singer has been revealed as the star of the brand’s new campaign for its “Black Opium” fragrance. She will act as the international face of the scent, which contains notes of black coffee, white florals and vanilla.

“I love the idea of this woman out there for herself,” the star says in a teasing promotional video published on Instagram, before testing out the campaign’s slogan: “Do you feel the call?”

Kravitz was unveiled as a YSL Beauté ambassador last summer, and has since featured in campaigns for the brand’s signature “Touche éclat” concealer, as well as its “Tatouage Couture” Fall 2017 ads. She had previously starred in a short film for the brand titled “Before the Light” in 2016, which focused on her pre-stage makeup routine, and acted as a muse for the French house’s luxury fashion division, most recently stepping in front of the camera to model for the French house’s Fall 2018 fashion campaign.

Recruiting campaign stars with a musical edge seems to be working out well for YSL Beauté, which also counts Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine as a men’s fragrance ambassador. — AFP-Relaxnews