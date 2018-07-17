Siti Nurhaliza warns rude Instagram fans: Be polite or get blocked!

Siti Nurhaliza lashes out at disrespectful Instagram followers. — Picture from Siti Nurhaliza's official Instagram account (@ctdk)

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin sent out a stern message to Malaysians who leave disrespectful comments on her official Instagram account.

“Honestly, I do not care about getting critics or responses. But I’m a bit unhappy when the critics are being rude or negative.

“If you carry on, I’d not think twice and to block you from viewing my account,” she was quoted as saying on Kosmo! Online

Siti was commenting in response to the negative comments left on a video of her four-month old daughter Siti Aafiyah who was seen at a baby’s spa earlier this month.

Malaysians lashed out on her for allowing her baby in the water using only a neck float, some saying it was dangerous while others deemed it foolish.

Clinical studies have showed that water therapy accelerates growth and also assists in a better balance and grasping of things.

Though hydrotherapy baths in baby spas do not involve swimming it helps the little ones prepare for the future.

She added that her husband Datuk Khalid Mohamad Jiwa also advised not to frequently upload pictures of Aafiyah on social media.

“My husband always advises me not to upload pictures of Aafiyah. He worries that the routine will allow more negative comments,” the 39-year-old singer said.

Siti gave birth to Aafiyah on March 19 at 8.17am via caesarean section.