Homophobia is the ‘disease’, not homosexuality — Anusha Arumugam

JULY 17 — In 1973, homosexuality was voted to be removed as a mental disorder from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). The DSM is an American classification of mental disorders published by the American Psychiatric Association (APA). In 1992, the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from its International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

The change in the DSM was in tandem with the then growing national gay rights movement in America. With greater awareness around the world, heterosexuals were soon asking themselves, were they looking at homosexuality the wrong way? Maybe there was no need to even regard homosexuality in any particular way? It was just another option of sexuality. Did the problem then lie with the NEED to morally and legally criminalize homosexuality? This re-analysing of sexual orientation led to the term homophobia being coined.

The Meriam-Webster dictionary defines homophobia as the irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against homosexuality or homosexuals. Steeped in bias and prejudice, homophobia essentially is the dread/disgust of having any association with homosexuals or their lifestyle or culture.

In addressing homophobia, researchers are currently pushing forward for homophobia, argued to be a phobic, psychopathologic trait, to be included in the DSM. To do so would be a positive development because then, homophobic people can find professional help to treat their psychopathological traits.

However, there are some dissenting views on treating homophobia as a psychological illness. This second school of thought believed that if homophobia is to be regarded as a psychological illness, it would suggest a very individualistic approach. The approach provides that the problem lies only in peoples’ heads and undergoing therapy individually would be the solution. The solution seemed superficial to the researchers who dissented. Instead, looking at the bigger picture, they argued that homophobia should be observed as a societal illness; that the problem lies with society as a whole.

This societal illness stems from society being used to a certain behavioural pattern, and them being uncomfortable towards anyone practising behaviours which are not within the usual behavioural patterns. Due to their prejudice and bias, society’s instinct is to try and ‘fix’ these other behaviours. Society tries to change peoples’ attitudes to match theirs. Society’s fundamental mistake in all of this is that it fails to understand that diversity is a constant in the human race, and diversity is not something you ‘fix’ or change. It just is constant.

Either way, whether homophobia is argued as a psychological illness or a societal problem, homosexuality is not the problem, nor is it a disease to be cured.

Duty to challenge homophobia

The public furore over Numan Afifi, and the lack of moral support by the Youth and Sports Ministry was a clear, unshackled display of homophobia. MP Syed Saddiq should take heed that, “If you turn and face the other way when someone is being bullied, you might as well be the bully too”.

The outcry caused a cruel injury to dignity. It is the same injury suffered by any other person as a consequence of their belonging to the LGBTIQ group. These people are subject to the denial of full moral citizenship in society; they live under the tyranny of fear of discovery, of potential and actual economical disenfranchisement, of the burden of shame, ridicule, and scorn, and of penalties for alleged criminal behaviour. They are treated like second-class citizens when in fact, we heterosexuals are no more human than them, just as they are no less of our equals.

Syariah law and the Penal Code may criminalize homosexuality and homosexual activities, but to allow and condone sexual and gender discrimination to occur is something society should NEVER tolerate. Everyone needs to stand up and speak out against homophobia and against any acts of violence, discrimination and repression on the LGBTIQ community. This is for two reasons: i.) because we have a duty to stand up for our equals; and ii.) because homophobic people need professional help, and /or society needs re-education. Standing up is important; as per Desmond Tutu, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”.

* Anusha Arumugam is an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.