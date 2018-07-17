Chvrches announce headline tour of UK and Ireland

Chvrches are touring in support of ‘Love is Dead’. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 17 — Scottish group Chvrches have revealed a series of February tour dates around the UK and Ireland.

The UK and Ireland tour will kick off in London on February 7 and wraps up the 21st in Dublin, consisting of eight shows in all. General tickets go on sale this Friday.

The newly added dates will be part of the band’s tour in support of the LP Love is Dead, which was released on May 25. A US tour is set to start in early August and run through October 21.

They then kick off a European tour leg at the start of November with an appearance at the Pitchfork Festival in Paris, with further shows running through November 16.

Love is Dead is the synthpop group’s third studio album and includes the tracks songs Miracle, Get Out, My Enemy and Never Say Die. — AFP-Relaxnews