Asian stocks open mixed with US Treasuries, dollar steady

A visitor is seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange February 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 17 — Asian equities opened mixed as investors evaluated whether earnings can deliver on high expectations against a backdrop of trade tensions. Treasuries and the US dollar were steady ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Japan’s Topix index ticked higher, while stocks fell in Australia and South Korea. Hong Kong futures pointed to declines for shares there.

Disappointing subscriber growth at Netflix Inc sent its shares plunging and dragged Nasdaq futures down. The greenback maintained losses as risk appetite remained subdued amid persistent global trade strains and thin volumes. Commodities sank overnight, with West Texas Intermediate oil slumping over 4 per cent.

The escalation in US-China trade tensions could weaken economic growth and upend the current market-friendly backdrop of low volatility in equities and rates, the International Monetary Fund and BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink warned.

Stock investors are assessing whether prices justify what’s being delivered from companies as the earnings season ramps up. It’s been a mixed bag so far and Goldman Sachs Group Inc is up next.

Elsewhere, oil consolidated near a three-week low around US$68 (RM275) a barrel, as global trade anxiety combined with an offer from Saudi Arabia to add more crude on top of its contractual supplies to some buyers in Asia to boost market volatility.

These are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with reports due from companies including: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, American Express, Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and IBM.

Fed’s Powell delivers the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee and answers lawmakers’ questions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4 per cent as of 9.30am in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.3 per cent. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.3 per cent. S&P 500 Index futures rose less than 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 per cent yesterday.

Currencies

The yen lost about 0.1 per cent to 112.41 per US dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7022 per US dollar. The euro was little changed at US$1.1712. The British pound bought US$1.3235.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.86 per cent after gaining three basis points. Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 2.65 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$68.10 a barrel after dropping 4.2 per cent. Gold was little changed at US$1,240.63 an ounce. — Bloomberg