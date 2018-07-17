Johor MACC busts five contractors for false claims

Five contractors were arrested by MACC to assist in investigations over the alleged submission of false claims. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

JOHOR BARU, July 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested five contractors late last night to assist in investigations over the alleged submission of false claims.

The suspects, men aged between 30 and 50, were detained at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at about 10pm.

It was learnt that the suspects were earlier called in for questioning on the alleged fraudulent claims said to be over RM400,000.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly made the false claims on the SDSI (One District One Industry) and Entrepreneurship Carnival programme for the Segamat, Mersing, Muar, Kluang, Tangkak and Kulai districts.

Additionally, the suspects also allegedly made false claims for the national-level Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) programme in Johor.

Checks revealed that the programmes were never implemented.

According to a MACC source, the ongoing investigations will also determine if any civil servants were involved in the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of MACC Act 2009 for intending to deceive (false claim). Those found guilty can be fined five times the sum of gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher, and jail term not exceeding 20 years.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the suspects are expected be brought to court today for their remand application to assist in investigations.