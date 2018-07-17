Putin: US-Russia ties should not be held hostage to Mueller probe

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump walk during a meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

HELSINKI, July 17 — Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday described the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Moscow’s election meddling “political games” that should not be permitted to interfere with US-Russia relations.

“It’s the internal political games of the United States,” Putin told Fox News in an interview.

“Don’t make the relationship between Russia and the United States, don’t hold it hostage of this internal political struggle,” Putin said, speaking through a translator. — AFP