Protesters gather at Bukit Aman for Pemantau march on Parliament

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam briefing the crowd as they prepare to march to Parliament, July 17, 2018. ― Pictures by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — At least 50 people have gathered outside the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters in preparation for a march to Parliament to protest what they claim are efforts by DAP to make Christianity an official religion here.

Dressed predominantly in black, the protesters started arriving as early as 7am and some such as Umno Youth Exco member Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, and party supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam began giving speeches to fire up the crowd.

Also seen were actress Elly Suriaty Omar, who caused a commotion that disrupted the attorney-general’s press conference on the day Datuk Seri Najib Razak was charged, and Big Blue Taxi Services’ owner Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail.

The group calls itself Pemantau Malaysia Baru and claims to support the Yang diPertuan Agong whom they allege has lost his voice in defending Malays and Islam.

The group, complete with placards, listen to a briefing being given by Lokman as they await for more supporters.

The protest march is set to begin at 8.30am.

Last week, Lokman claimed the protesters would march with their mouths covered by tape and hands bound, a symbol to imply the purported loss of power experienced by the Agong.

This follows outcry by pro-Muslim groups and political parties over the appointments of several non-Muslim individuals into ranking positions of government institutions and the Cabinet.