Next stop Africa for Chaumet's latest high jewelry collection

Yellow gold bracelet, set with a 7-carat 'pain de sucre' blue chalcedony, ebony, zoisite, and round pink sapphires. Talismania, Trésors d'Afrique, Chaumet. — Pictures courtesy of Chaumet

PARIS, July 17 — Chaumet is exploring the natural, cultural and artistic riches of sub-Saharan Africa with its latest high-jewelry collection. The result is an ode to colour and materials, with vivid shades and eye-catching contrasts, mixing materials and textures while showcasing exceptional gemstones such as Muzo emerald, yellow Ceylon sapphire and pigeon-blood ruby.

After exploring Russia with “Promenades Impériales” and Japan with “Chant du Printemps,” the French jeweller presents a third and final stop on its “Les Mondes de Chaumet” high-jewelry tour with “Trésors d'Afrique.”

This latest chapter heads to sub-Saharan Africa, soaking up its multiple inspirations, from arts and crafts to femininity, sovereignty, symbols and nature — all of which gives rise to a colourful high-jewelry collection.

Necklace in white gold and yellow gold, set with a 7.15-carat emerald-cut emerald from Muzo, Colombia, as well as nine navette diamonds, onyx and brilliant-cut diamonds. Cascades Royales, Trésors d'Afrique, Chaumet.

This new jewelry offering, inspired by sub-Saharan Africa, comes in five distinct parts. The first, called “Ronde de Pierres,” is inspired by the beaded necklaces worn by the Dinka people of Sudan and the Maasai people.

These are evoked with beads of red spinel, emerald, sapphire and mandarin garnet, contrasting with black spinel on black rhodium-plated gold and diamonds.

The “Cascades Royales” line is inspired by the necklaces and headpieces worn by Rwandan queens and Kenya's Samburu brides, and features Muzo emeralds, sculpted onyx and navette diamonds, while the patterns of Kente cloth from Ghana and Kasai velvet are channeled in the “Terres d'Or” line, featuring pigeon-blood rubies and yellow sapphires.

Ring in white gold and yellow gold, set with a 12.36-carat oval yellow Ceylon sapphire, round yellow sapphires, lacquer and brilliant-cut diamonds. Terres d’Or, Trésors d'Afrique, Chaumet.

African arts and crafts are celebrated in the "Talismania" line, made from ebony, hardstones, onyx and gemstones. Finally, the “Espiègleries” line sees Chaumet join forces with the Kenyan artist, Evans Mbugua, who designed six animal brooches: an elephant, a lion, a zebra, a monkey, a giraffe and pink flamingoes.

One of the most spectacular pieces in this latest Chaumet collection is a convertible necklace in white gold and yellow gold, set with a 7.15-carat emerald-cut emerald from Muzo, Colombia, as well as nine navette diamonds (0.45-0.80 carats), onyx and brilliant-cut diamonds. “Trésors d'Afrique” also includes four watches, including two Tourbillon models. — AFP-Relaxnews