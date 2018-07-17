Pakatan excos, assemblymen given a month to declare assets, says Melaka CM

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari says declaration of assets is important in the interest of transparency and integrity. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 17 ― All Melaka Pakatan Harapan state executive councillors, assemblymen and ex-officios must declare their assets within a month, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said declaration of assets was important in the interest of transparency and integrity.

“They have to furnish a copy each of the declaration to the Chief Minister and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” he told a press conference after a corruption-free pledge ceremony here yesterday.

Seventeen excos, assemblymen and ex-officios led by Adly signed integrity pledges at the ceremony which was witnessed by MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri said that the MACC had yet to receive any report on allegations that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had paid travelling expenses for top police officers from around the Asian region to attend his daughter’s wedding recently.

“So far I have not received any reports of abuse of power or corruption on the part of the IGP regarding the wedding of his daughter. We will only act if there is a basis for us to carry out investigations,” he said.

On Thursday, the Sarawak Report portal had run a report that Bukit Aman (the Federal police headquarters) had extended invitations to the said officers to attend his daughter’s wedding, which was denied by Mohamad Fuzi.

Mohamad Fuzi, in a statement carried by an English news portal on Saturday, had stressed that only his Brunei counterpart had attended the reception which was held at a hotel in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya earlier this month. ― Bernama