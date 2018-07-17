Cardi B leads the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards nominees

Rapper Cardi B arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 17 — The rapper earned ten nominations total, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Best Choreography.

In addition to Cardi B, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Drake and Bruno Mars lead the nominees for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2017 VMAs ceremony with eight nominations and ultimately six wins, including Artist of the Year.

As a husband-and-wife team, the Carters are nominated for eight awards, including Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, and Best Art Direction, for the lead single from the duo’s recently-issued collaborative LP, Everything is Love.

Both Childish Gambino and Drake earned seven nominations, respectively.

The former’s innovative This Is America clip is up for Video of the Year and Video With a Message; the latter’s God’s Plan is up for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Hip Hop.

SZA, Janelle Monáe, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug are also nominated in multiple categories.

MTV collaborated with Instagram to reveal the nominees on IGTV, marking the first time an awards show has used the new platform in this capacity.

The show will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York on August 20th.

From today until August 10th, fans can vote across eight VMA categories here. — AFP-Relaxnews