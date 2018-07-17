Animal Collective announce new album paired with film, share new song

A picture shows coral reefs in the lagoon of the Toau atoll, about 400km from Tahiti. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 17 — Indie rock group Animal Collective will release Tangerine Reef on August 17th.

An audiovisual hybrid, the music will be released the same day as a feature-length film of the same name, on the band’s site My Animal Home.

Tangerine Reef is the result of a nearly decade-long collaboration between the band and Coral Morphologic, a marine biologist-and-musician duo who create avant-garde coral macro-videography. Their work, which has been featured on the National Geographic Channel and the BBC, is here expressed as poetic, CGI-free time-lapse and slow-pan shots across aquascapes.

A member of Animal Collective, who goes by the name Geologist and has a master’s degree in environmental policy, previously created the soundtrack for Coral Morphologic’s Man O War short film, in 2011.

Earlier this year, Animal Collective and Coral Morphologic teamed for a live collaboration, Coral Orgy, performing at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in Brooklyn, where much of the Tangerine Reef material was played live.

The album’s opening track, Hair Cutter, is available to watch exclusively on Apple Music.

This is Animal Collective’s first full-length release since 2016’s Painting With.

They are currently on tour in North America and continuing throughout South America this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews