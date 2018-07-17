Soap & Glory launches new fragrance range at Tough Mudder

Soap & Glory inks partnership with Tough Mudder as first-ever beauty sponsor. — Picture courtesy of Soap & Glory/PRNewsfoto

LONDON, July 17 — Soap & Glory is encouraging beauty fans in the US to get muddy this summer.

The British brand has become the first-ever exclusive beauty sponsor for the 2018 Tough Mudder North America Challenge, which comprises 21 events throughout the US, running through November.

The brand will use the events to unveil its new body fragrance range, “Call of Fruity,” by transforming the Tough Mudder “Rinse Stations” and “Changing Tents” into “tropical pink oases” inspired by the scent. It will also be responsible for the “Kiss of Mud,” a messy arena that encourages participants to get down and dirty before being sent off to the rinse stations to freshen up.

“At Soap & Glory we're all about supporting powerful women doing amazing things, which is why we wanted to partner with Tough Mudder,” said Kristina Amerigo, Senior Brand Manager at Soap & Glory, in a statement.

“There is powerful synergy between our target demographic and the women who participate in these events — they are independent, empowered, and on a mission to challenge themselves to be the best they can be!”

Since being founded in 2006, Soap & Glory has become known for its down-to-earth approach to advertising and empowerment.

It has recently been ramping up its presence in the US, and launched a “More Than Lips” social campaign back in January that encouraged beauty fans everywhere to share their own thoughts and experiences about what it means to be a woman today, and contributed financially to “She Should Run,” a national organisation working to increase the number of women running for elected office.

Soap & Glory's muddy tour dates can be found at ToughMudder.com. — AFP-Relaxnews