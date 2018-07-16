Mukhriz’s suit against Tengku Sarifuddin settled

A defamation suit filed by Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir against Datuk Seri Tengku Sarifuddin Tengku Ahmad was settled today after the latter apologised. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A defamation suit filed by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s press secretary, Datuk Seri Tengku Sarifuddin Tengku Ahmad, was settled today after the latter apologised.

Tengku Sarifuddin, 56, in his statement of apology which he read before judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, said he also regretted the negative implications faced by Mukhriz as a result of the media statements issued by him and promised to not do it again.

He also withdrew the statements concerned and the contents therein.

“I apologise to Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir for issuing the media statements concerned where the contents were not accurate and could be misunderstood,” he said.

Also present during the proceeding, held in chambers, was also attended by Tengku Sarifuddin’s lawyer, Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, and lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdullah, representing Mukhriz.

Tengku Sarifuddin also congratulated Mukhriz on his appointment as Kedah Menteri Besar and prayed that he (Mukhriz) would be able to perform his duty and responsibilities to the people of Kedah, in particular, and Malaysians, as a whole, well with the huge mandate given by the people.

“I hope Datuk Seri can accept my apology for issuing the media statements concerned and the contents, therein,” he added.

After the proceeding, Tengku Sarifuddin, who has since retired, also thanked the lawyers and others present.

Mukhriz, 53, filed the suit on May 3, 2016, claiming that Tengku Sarifuddin had issued four libellous media statements against him, namely on April 15, 20, 23 and 26, 2016.

They were with the titles, ‘Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Statement on Donation Confirmation by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister’; ‘Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Statement on Former DPM’s Reuters Interview’; ‘Mukhriz Mahathir Statement: Response by Prime Minister’s Press Secretary’ and ‘Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Statement on Tun Mahathir Mohamad and Mukhriz Mahathir’.

Mukhriz claimed that the statements implied that he was directly involved with his father, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a bid to topple a democratically-elected government.

Tengku Sarifuddin, in his defence statement filed on June 14, 2016, denied that the statements had disparaged Mukhriz and stressed that the statements were to explain and counter false accusations against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The defendant said he bore no malice in issuing the media statements which were published for information and in the interest of the Malaysian people. — Bernama