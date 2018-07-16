New Honda Dash 125 to be machine for Honda One Make Race in Malaysian Cub Prix

The new Dash 125 received several value-added upgrades from its previous model, the Wave Dash. — Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Boon Siew Honda Sdn Bhd (Boon Siew Honda) today introduced its latest model with the official launch of the new Dash 125.

This new 125CC motor bike is not only a stylish ride that also offers performance for young riders – it is set to be the machine for the Honda One-Make Race in the Malaysia Cub Prix, replacing the Honda Wave, and the new name for the One-Make Race will be changed to Honda Dash 125 Challenge in line with the migration to this 125cc cub model.

The One-Make Race has proven to be the ideal platform for talented young Malaysian riders to take their first step into the world of motorsports and receive the guidance and support needed towards becoming an international champion.

Adding to the excitement, Boon Siew Honda announced the appointment of two-time Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) winner, Zaqhwan Zaidi as the ambassador for the new Dash 125.

The famous Honda rider is the first Malaysian racer to ever compete in the All Japan Road Race Championship (AJRRC). His passion and aspiring journey as a young motorcycle racer is inspiring the younger crowd to reach for their dreams and this makes him the ideal ambassador of the new Dash 125.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Boon Siew Honda, Mr. Keiichi Yasuda said, “Over the years, the higher CC cub market has grown increasingly competitive and challenging due to greater customer demand.

As a company that is committed to bringing new values for the joy of customers, Boon Siew Honda has been refining our model offerings to meet the expectation of Malaysian riders for superior riding experience. Having understood the current trend and demand in Malaysia, we are extremely excited to introduce the new Dash 125 that is set to push the benchmark higher in the cub segment.”

The new Dash 125 received several value-added upgrades from its previous model, the Wave Dash that was first introduced 7 years ago. At the heart is the engine which is now 125cc to give riders a dashing ride that is better and more spirited in performance, making the new Dash 125 a great bike for those who are looking for a cub that has better performance within a reasonable price range.

The new Dash 125 offers a stylish and dynamic silhouette with its improved exterior. Also included are new LED headlights to offer better illumination and safety for riders who travel day and night in this fast-paced living environment. To add more aggressiveness in its aesthetics, the new Dash 125 is equipped with a stylish leg shield, sporty rim lining, cutting-edge mirror design as well as a new speedometer.

This new model also sports a new exterior, which is more contemporary with four colour options, which are Pearl Magellanic Black, Vivacity Red, Pearl Nightfall Blue and the Repsol Edition.

The available variants and prices are:



Dash 125 (Single Disc-Brake) - RM5,999

Dash 125 (Double Disc-Brake) - RM6,299

Dash 125 Repsol Edition (Double Disc-Brake) - RM6,499

Prices shown above are recommended showroom price with 0% GST excluding of road tax, insurance and registration. The new Dash 125 comes with a 2-year or 20,000km manufacturing warranty (whichever comes first).