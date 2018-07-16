Strong auto sales boosts US retail spending in June

US retail spending forged higher in June, with a second straight month of accelerating auto sales as the summer driving season set in. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 16 — US retail spending forged higher in June, with a second straight month of accelerating auto sales as the summer driving season set in, the Commerce Department reported today.

Americans also spent more in bars and restaurants and bought more gasoline, furniture and building supplies, offsetting sharp declines in sales of electronics, groceries, clothing, sporting goods and in department stores.

At US$506.8 billion (RM2.04 trillion), retail spending was 0.5 per cent higher than in May, matching analysts’ expectations. But the gain appeared smaller due to sharp upward revision of five tenths in the prior month.

Sales were 6.6 per cent higher than June of last year and further fuel for strengthening GDP growth in the second quarter, something widely expected by economists.

Auto sales rose 0.9 per cent last month, the biggest jump in three months, while gasoline station sales rose one per cent.

Excluding the auto and gas sector, sales still rose 0.3 per cent, down sharply from the 1.3 per cent gain in May.

“Retail sales were strong but mixed taking the upward May revisions into account,” said Chris Low of FTN Financial.

He noted that sales in the second quarter gained 7.9 per cent, compared to a 1.8 per cent rise in the first three months of the year.

“There is unevenness across sales categories, but results were generally solid, especially in light of revisions. Consumption growth should be healthy in Q2 after a weak Q1,” Low said in a research note.

Healthcare stores had saw their fastest sales increase in more than 14 years, adding 2.4 per cent for the month.

Elsewhere, there were signs of weakness, however. Department stores saw their biggest drop in more than two years, sinking 1.8 per cent.

Sporting goods and clothing stores fell 3.2 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Neil Saunders, of GlobalData Retail, noted that while “consumers are still willing to spend in this period of strong economic growth, they are somewhat less prepared to do so on retail goods than they are on experiences like eating out or other leisure activities.” — AFP