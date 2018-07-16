Jakim to be tolerant in handling of Islamic-related matters

Jakim said it will be more tolerant in its handling of Islamic-related matters in the country. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — The Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) will be more tolerant in its handling of Islamic-related matters in the country, said its director-general, Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim.

He said Islam should not be seen as a harsh and punitive religion, but a religion that brought blessings for all.

“Those who have ‘slipped’ from the religious path, should be approached, advised and guided, while enforcement should be made a last resort,” he told reporters after opening a seminar on prevention of Shariah crime here today.

The seminar is attended by 650 participants from the state Islamic religious department, state syariah prosecutors office, Shariah judicial department, non-governmental organisations and university students.

Mohamad Nordin said that during a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently, the premier had expressed the need for Jakim to promote Islam as a religion of progress and development that benefited all quarters.

Towards that end, he said, Islamic religious agencies and implementors should enhance the humanistic quality of the society by going to the ground to meet and guide those in need of moral support. — Bernama