Police nab nine over kidnap of two Indonesians

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the police made arrests to assist in a probe over the abduction of two Indonesians. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 16 — Police nab nine men including a Singaporean, two days ago, (Saturday) to help in investigation over the kidnap of two Indonesian men in Bukit Gambir, near Tangkak, on June 27.

State Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects, aged 20 to 43 years, were detained in four separate raids in Batu Pahat, Muar and here from 12.45am to 4.40pm, on the same day.

“A complainant told police that two of his Indonesian friends, have been kidnapped. A wife of one of the victims also told him the kidnappers had demanded a RM450,000 ransom,” he said in a statement here tonight.

So, Mohd Khalil said police conducted its first raid at Jalan Rugayah, Batu Pahat, nabbed four kidnappers, rescued a victim while the other managed to escape his captors.

He said police nabbed two men and seized syabu and horse pills in a second raid in Jalan Bakri, Muar, nabbed a man in a third raid in Jalan Tanjung Indah, Batu Pahat while in the fourth raid in Danga Bay, Johor Bahru two more were arrested including a Singaporean.

“Police also seized cash RM36,000, a Norinco semi-automatic pistol with 19 (9MM) ammunition and drug believed to be syabu. The suspects were positive on methamphetamine, were involved in drug distributions in Malaysia and Indonesia and have been remanded until Thursday,” he added. — Bernama