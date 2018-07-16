Weak oil prices offset Bank of America-led earnings optimism

The Bank of America building in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 16 — US stocks were trading flat today as a sharp drop in crude oil prices weighed on energy companies, offsetting a rebound in financials stocks after Bank of America’s strong results reinforced expectations of a strong earnings season.

Benchmark Brent crude dropped 2.9 per cent, while US light crude fell 2.6 per cent as concerns about supply disruptions eased and Libyan ports reopened, while traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other oil producers.

The S&P energy sector fell 1.11 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors. Shares of Chevron and Exxon slid more than 1 per cent and were the biggest drags on the benchmark index.

Bank of America rose 2 per cent after the second-largest US lender’s quarterly profit beat analysts expectations on lower expenses and growth in loans and deposits.

In contrast to a slide on Friday after JPMorgan, Citigroup and Well Fargo reported results, bank stocks gained, leading to a 0.99 per cent gain in the financial sector.

With a host of companies expected to report this week, analysts have forecast a near 21 per cent surge in second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Of the 27 S&P companies that have reported earnings through Friday, 85.2 per cent have topped earnings expectations, above the 75-per cent average of the past four quarters.

“What will be interesting in this earnings season apart from what we know, is what the guidance will sound like, with the trade wars going on and tariffs being put in place,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in New York.

“We are probably going to have some cautious guidance as a lot of the multinational companies would’ve priced in the bad news.”

At 9.55am EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 17.00 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 25,036.41, the S&P 500 was down 0.93 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,800.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.20 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 7,828.18.

The Commerce Department said US retail sales increased 0.5 per cent in June, boosted by increases in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods.

Data for May was revised higher to show sales rising 1.3 per cent instead of the previously reported 0.8 per cent gain. But the unchanged reading in core retail sales last month likely does not change views that consumer spending accelerated in the second quarter.

Among stocks, shares of Arconic jumped nearly 12 per cent on a report that the aerospace-parts maker is the subject of takeover interest from private-equity firms.

J.B. Hunt Transport rose 1.6 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The stock was the biggest boost to the Dow Jones Transport index, which was up 0.47 per cent.

Netflix rose 1.1 per cent ahead of its earnings report, expected after markets close. Amazon.com Inc also gained 0.7 per cent as its ‘Prime Day’ shopping event kicked off.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 20 new lows. — Reuters