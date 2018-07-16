Hindraf's Waytha Moorthy to be made Minister after senate swearing in tomorrow

P. Waytha Moorthy speaks during the ‘Symposium to Eliminate Racism and Racial Discrimination in Malaysia’ at the LLG Cultural Development Centre in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Indian rights group Hindraf leader P.Waytha Moorthy will be made a full Minister tomorrow hours after he is sworn in as a senator for a second time tomorrow, Malay Mail understands.

Several sources confirmed to Malay Mail that Waytha Moorthy will be in charge of a ministry which will handle minority rights in the country.

Pakatan Harapan had previously promised to address minority rights and had released a slew of promises targeted at minorities, including Indians, in their election manifesto.

Waytha Moorthy was made a Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department after the 2013 general elections by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, also after being appointed a senator.

He however quit the post and also his senatorship less than a year after assuming office, claiming that the Najib’s administration did not keep promises made for the Indian community.

Waytha Moorthy is expected to be sworn in as Minister after 3pm tomorrow.

A swearing in ceremony at Istana Negara has been scheduled at 3pm for ministers and deputy ministers, sources confirmed to Malay Mail.

The list of eight new senators will be sworn in tomorrow morning at Dewan Negara.

Six of them were appointed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, while another two are appointed by the Kelantan and Terengganu state governments.

Another prominent name in the list of senators is DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong, the former Kluang MP.