Umno lawyers want details on items, assets seized during raids

Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Lawyers acting on Umno’s behalf are demanding police furnish details with regards to the raid on properties linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The lawyers say they have written a letter to the police to request for the relevant documents and information in relation to the seizure of approximately RM 116.7 million claimed to be the actual amount seized by the authorities.

In a statement to the media from “the lawyers of Umno”, they said they have given the police a reasonable period of seven days to furnish the requested documents.

“Our client reiterates that substantial portion of the money seized belongs to Umno and has no relationship whatsoever with the case of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) or SRC International,” the statement said.

The statement was not signed off by anyone. But it is understood that the statement was issued by law firm Scivetti & Associates.

Najib has been charged with several counts of corruption and criminal breach of trust in relation to the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

The Pekan MP claimed trial to allegations that RM42 million from SRC International, a 1MDB subsidiary, had been diverted and deposited into his personal account.