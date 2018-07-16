DAP’s Chin Tong, Hindraf chief to be sworn in as senators tomorrow

DAP's Liew Chin Tong and Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman P. Waytha Moorthy are among eight individuals to be sworn in as senators tomorrow. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong and Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman P. Waytha Moorthy are among eight individuals to be sworn in as senators tomorrow.

A statement released by Dewan Rakyat corporate communications secretary Tengku Nasaruddin Tengku Mohamed said that Liew and Waytha Moorthy were among six candidates appointed by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V himself.

The other names appointed include Amanah’s Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Mohd Radzi Jidin, along with Datuk IsmaiI Ibrahim and Marzuki Yahya.

Datuk Hussain Awang is also among the list after being recommended by the Terengganu state government, while Asmak Husin was appointed after recommendations by the Kelantan State government.

They are to be sworn into the Dewan Negara tomorrow at 2pm.

