Mohamad Ariff pledges to carry out duties independently

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Newly-appointed Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has pledged to carry out his duties wholeheartedly and independently without external influences to preserve the dignity and honour of the parliamentary institution.

In his maiden speech after being sworn in today, the former Court of Appeal judge said he would strive to raise the integrity of the parliamentary institution for a more effective, just and fair parliamentary democracy culture in the country.

Mohamad Ariff said as the country’s ultimate legislative body with impeccable integrity, Dewan Rakyat complemented other branches of government administration.

“As such, the role of Parliament as a platform for free debate must be appreciated and efforts to improve the process of legislating and amending laws must be continued so that the institution will continue to be respected by all levels of society,” he said at the first meeting of the first term of the14th Parliament session here.

His nomination as the ninth Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat was proposed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahahtir Mohamad and was seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Mohamad Ariff also called on all members of Parliament (MPs) to carry out their duties with honesty as well as in a responsible manner and engage in respectful debates based on the concept of parliamentary democracy.

“I believe that the words and actions of all MPs will ensure that we will be able to achieve the lofty goals of the House,” he said.

He said that the Dewan Rakyat sitting this time around would garner world’s attention as it was the first after the country’s peaceful transition of power took place.

Mohamad Ariff said the historical transition of power saw Malaysians chose to ‘go against the global political flow’ by putting their trust in the country’s democratic system to change, which had also become an inspiration to other countries.

In the meantime, he expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for proposing and seconding his nomination as the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

Mohamad Ariff also expressed his appreciation to the former Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia as well as elected representatives of the last parliamentary term for their efforts in upholding the country’s democratic culture. — Bernama