What more can Chinese do? — Christine SK Lai

JULY 16 — We are supposed to be enjoying a new era of freedom as Malaysia Baru. Indeed I sense a fresh wind blowing over this land. Where once I used to ‘ho-hum’ through the morning news, nowadays I can actually look forward to flipping open the pages. Yes, I am one of those die-hards who still like the feel of a hard copy in my hand as I sip my coffee. And of course, there’s lots more to Whatsapp and Facebook postings than just food/baby/pet pictures to scroll through now.

Yet whilst there is indeed cause to applaud the many changes that have been rolling off Putrajaya’s carpet, I am saddened by what I read from both sides of the divide. Despite all our talk about being a united Malaysia, there is still seemingly such a huge chasm between Malaysians. I am saddened that we can be so angry as to plaster the picture of someone who is very much alive onto a Chinese tomb-stone, complete with joss-sticks and food offerings. It doesn’t matter whose picture it is; the implication is obvious to all. In fact I am downright ashamed that Malaysians can do this to other Malaysians. If it’s a Chinese who did it, I am doubly ashamed. Yes, I know, people are angry at injustice, corruption, misuse of power and position. We should be angry at such evil, but surely that doesn’t give us a license to curse or wish others dead.

I thought the tombstone episode was bad until I read a Malay writer’s opinion that the Chinese in a certain political party were “in a way” practicing Nazism, to “eliminate Malay political power and keep Islam in check”. I wondered is that really how Malays see Chinese? I scrolled down the comments section, and I was shocked at how many agreed with that opinion, not to mention the vitriol spewed out against Chinese. My journalist daughter tells me I should never read the comments attached to articles, because they are written by people who are”loud”, only when they are banging on their keyboards. Maybe I am just an old aunty who’s out of touch with this generation, and it’s now an accepted thing to swear and spew hate about people you dislike. But the very fact that such things are written saddens me, because it means obviously there are people who seem to think Chinese are out to ‘get the Malays’.

Then came news of the historic appointment of a Chief Justice from Sabah - a first in the nation’s judicial record - surely something that we should welcome, considering the person is pre-eminently qualified for the post, and it’s really about time East Malaysia come into her own as equal partners in the Federation Yet there were rumblings of discontent. That I understand. We are all free to disagree. But what I couldn’t understand was the incredulous (to me, anyway) claim that “the legal rights of Muslims are now under threat following the appointments of non-Muslims into top legal positions in the country.” There were even claims that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong “has lost his voice to defend the Malays and Islam”. Wait a minute, I thought the Yang di Pertuan Agong is King of Malaysia, not just the Malays. Maybe I got my history wrong.

I try to console myself, it’s just political talk. But somehow, I can’t shake off the disquiet in my heart. Maybe that’s really how some Malays think of Chinese. Now that’s really really sad. I remember the famous “What more do Chinese want?” provocation thrown at us not so long ago.Today, I would like instead to ask in all humility, “What more can Chinese do?”... to show the Malays, that we are not plotting to usurp your rights and privileges enshrined in the Constitution which was drawn up by the architects of Malaysia, who envisioned a multi-racial nation, united in diversity. Maybe to some, it’s just so many nice words, ringing hollow after 61 years. But if we can’t believe and trust the guarantee of our Constitution, then it really isn’t worth the paper on which it’s written, and we are all just living a lie no matter how loud we shout about Malaysia Baru.

It was this very same legal document that gave my Chinese born-in-Malaysia parents citizenship, and I an identity card and passport that declares to the world I am a Malaysian. If for nothing but just that declaration and the fact that no other country in the world has acknowledged me as her own, don’t I deserve a place under the Malaysian sun? Don’t I have rights as any other Malaysian, irrespective of my race or religion?

What more can Chinese do to show the Malay race in particular you don’t need to fear that we intend to do you harm? Yes, I know we do not see eye-to-eye on many things. In fact we may have hurt you with our words, deeds, actions. But by the same token, haven’t Malays also hurt Chinese, sometime or other? Aren’t we all equally guilty of presumption, one against the other? We may not worship the same God, we may not speak your language well, we may not understand or even agree on how you do certain things certain ways. But may I say I am as Malaysian as you. Tell me, what more can I, a Chinese, do to show you, a Malay, that I love Malaysia like you, and I want to see all Malaysians - that’s you, me, the orang asli/anak negeri, the Indians - prosper together in this beautiful land.

How can I, a Chinese, say I am sorry for all the wrongs that my race may have done to hurt you Malays, intentionally or unintentionally? I don’t presume to speak for other Chinese, but I am just saddened that after sharing the most momentous change in Malaysia on 9th May 2018, it looks like we are still suspicious and can’t trust each other enough to speak reconciliation instead of division, to make peace with instead of war against each other.

Surely it’s possible to tear away the pages of an ugly past and re-write another more beautiful story of Malaysia Baru together, or am I the only one dreaming pipe-dreams? Surely instead of fearing, we can choose to believe the best of each other in this new season, and recognize we are actually on the same side, that we are not enemies but one very unique Malaysian family, and be grateful there’s nothing like Malaysia in the world. And like all families, when we do quarrel now and then, we can be big-hearted enough to overlook offenses, forgive, make up and move on. Surely we don’t need to wait another 60 years to throw off the yoke of hate and choose instead to love one another as ourselves, to bless and wish each other well.

