Parliament walkout: Perhaps Khairy didn't get the memo, Annuar Musa says

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Khairy Jamaluddin may have unaware of Barisan Nasional’s plan to stage a walkout in Parliament today as he did not attend the customary pre-council meeting for the coalition’s MPs the night before, Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said.

“He wasn’t at the meeting, perhaps he was busy with the World Cup final.

“It was at this meeting that we decided that if we are not allowed to present our objection over the manner the Speaker was appointed, we would walk out and talk to the media,” The Star Online quoted the Umno secretary-general as saying.

Annuar said BN MPs were surprised when Khairy stayed put, but added that “no action” would be taken against the Rembau MP.

Khairy said today he disagreed with his Opposition colleagues for walking out of the Dewan Rakyat during the swearing-in ceremony of its Speaker.

The Rembau MP was one of the few Barisan Nasional lawmakers who stayed put in the lower House.

He explained that while he shared the frustrations of his fellow Opposition colleagues, a walkout “is not the way to protest”.

“It is better to respect the ceremony and not do anything that can tarnish the BN image,” he said, stressing that his decision not to join the walkout was a personal one.

“I can only speak for myself,” he stressed, despite there being at least two other BN lawmakers who did not join the walkout protest.