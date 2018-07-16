Three lucky movie-goers win Nissan cars in GSC contest

Liew, Khoo and Nadira at the prize presentation ceremony. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Three movie-goers won brand-new Nissan cars each in the Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) “Ticket to Drive 2” contest.

Adrian Liew Weng Cheng, 49, from Puchong and Khoo Kai Xin, 26, from Shah Alam, beat 19 other contestants in a series of games held at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya recently.

Both emerged as winners and drove home a brand-new Nissan X-Trail SUV each. Besides the new set of wheels, Liew and Khoo were also rewarded with six months and three months-worth of movie and popcorn vouchers respectively as well as gifts from Pandora worth RM2,000 and RM1,500 respectively.

To win the Grand Prize, both winners bested the other contestants in over three rounds of games, beginning with the “Amazing GSC Race” in which they had to solve clues related to stores throughout the mall.

The next stage saw them competing in other challenges together with a shortlisted 10 participants. These included the “Ride the Air” dare which required participants to enter an enclosed wind chamber and attempt to collect two numbered balls.

The top five who collected the balls with the highest value combined qualified for the final round where they were tasked to complete a series of games in the fastest time possible.

Prior to the event, GSC also held a similar contest in Johor Baru in conjunction with the opening of its first movie theatre at Paradigm Mall Johor Baru. The contest saw Nadira Asmat, 21, driving home a brand-new Nissan Almera.

With the prize pool totalling up to RM400,000, GSC also rewarded all other contestants who took part in the On-Ground Finale but did not win the Grand Prize.

This included prizes such as holiday vouchers from The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort in Redang Island, Gold Class movie vouchers, ZTE Axon 7 smartphones, gifts from Pandora as well as movie and popcorn vouchers.

The contest, which ran from January to end of April, required customers to purchase their movie tickets via GSC’s website, mobile app, or ticketing counters to automatically be in the running to win the grand prizes.