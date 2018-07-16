Cuckoo introduces two new air purifiers

(Left to right) Hazman bin Zakaria, Tan Lee Foon, Mak Wai Hong, Queenie Goh, Nick Chin, and Shirley Khoo posing with the latest Cuckoo air purifier models. — Picture courtesy of Cuckoo

PETALING JAYA, JULY 16 — Korean home appliance brand Cuckoo has unveiled two new products - Cuckoo B Model Cordless air purifier and Cuckoo C+ air purifier plus humidifier which are both eco-friendly and energy efficient.

Cuckoo marketing director Queenie Goh said both products come with Cuckoo’s latest Ultra PM2.5 filte, that is able to remove 99.77 to 99.95 per cent of dust in the air including particles that are as small as 2.5 micrometres.

Goh said the filter was tested and certified by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) through a series of experiments that analysed the capability of this upgraded type of filter.

She added that the Cuckoo B Model Cordless can be used for eight hours-per-charge cordless operation, freeing users from the constraints of power outlets.

“This eco-friendly device boasts a multitude of functions that support the green initiative such as the “Power Saving Energy Eye” that uses minimal energy,” she said at the product launch at the Cuckoo Carnival at Gurney Plaza Shopping Mall, Penang recently.

Goh added Cuckoo C+ is a 2-in-1 package combining an air purifier and a humidifier and the combination of the two functions boosts health for adults, babies and anyone with dry skin or asthma.

She said the device simultaneously runs both functions through seven levels of filtration and one additional humidification filter.

Goh said both products have been in the market from July 12 with a four-month free service period for product upkeep.

She said with the launch of the two products,Cuckoo is closer to the vision of localising all of its products to meet the demands of the customers.

“We are proud to be a brand that is constantly innovating new technologies that are beyond standards,” she said.