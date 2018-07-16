Two foreign nationals charged over death of Grab driver

Two foreign nationals were charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a Grab driver, whose lifeless body was found in his Perodua Myvi car last month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Two foreign nationals were charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a Grab driver, whose lifeless body was found in his Perodua Myvi car last month.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card holder Sua Lay, 33, of Myanmar, and Indian national Gurpreet Singh, 23, nodded after the charge was read out to them in Malay before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri.

However, no plea was recorded from the two men as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Sua Lay, who is a shop assistant, and Gurpreet Singh, who is a lorry attendant, were jointly charged with the murder of Aiman Nosri, 27, at a car park behind Block C, Taman Selayang Makmur, Selayang Baru, Batu Caves here at 10.08pm last June 21.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced the mandatory death sentence, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Muhamad Amin, while both the accused were represented.

The court set August 27 for mention for submission of the forensic and medical reports. — Bernama