Mandy Moore has new music in the works

Mandy Moore attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 16 — Mandy Moore, a star of the beloved TV show This is Us, is planning a return to her pop star roots, she announced on social media.

The actress, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBS drama, started her career as a pop singer, rising to fame with the 1999 hit Candy and launching her acting career a few years later.

She’s since devoted her time to acting, having released her last LP, Amanda Leight, in 2009.

This weekend, however, Moore took to Instagram to reveal that she has brand new music in the works, and she revealed a snippet of a demo she worked on with Grammy-nominated musician and producer Mike Viola, known for having worked with Moore’s ex, Ryan Adams.

“Getting back to it,” she captioned the video snippet. “It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.” — AFP-Relaxnews