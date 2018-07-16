Nothing wrong with recognising UEC, Sarawak state minister says

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (left) at the State Legislative Assembly July 16, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 16 — A Sarawak minister today dismissed claims that any recognition accorded to Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will belittle the country’s education system.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said its recognition also does not adversely touch the feelings of other races in the country.

“Sarawak is the best example where the percentage of Bumiputras studying in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Chinese schools is very high.

“On the contrary, these students believe that they have learned the Chinese culture and thus understand the Chinese and in this way helps to promote better racial harmony,” he said when winding up the debate on matters concerning his ministry in the state assembly here today.

Dr Sim, who is also the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, urged the PH federal government to recognise UEC without conditions or without imposing too many conditions.

“Our state government under former Chief Minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had recognised UEC in 2014,” he said, adding all the state government’s job recruitment are not only advertised in the local Chinese newspapers but has also listed UEC as one of the accepted qualifications.

Dr Sim was referring to criticisms levelled at the federal Education Ministry’s move to recognise UEC as a legitimate requirements for students entering public universities.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the PH government would stick to its general election manifesto and recognise UEC, but he added that a holistic study was needed before this could be done.

Among those who have criticised the PH federal government’s move to recognise UEC was Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, claimed that recognising the UEC would throw the country’s education into disarray and hamper national identity and racial integration efforts.

Former Umno federal Minister Tan Sri Rais Yatim had urged for an in-depth study be conducted first before the PH government recognised UEC.

He had said the PH government should consider the views of the Conference of Rulers on the implication UEC recognition would have towards the Malay Language, Islam, and Malay customs.