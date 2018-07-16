Longest total lunar eclipse over Malaysian sky July 28

The lunar eclipse is seen from the Waterfall Hilltop temple in Penang on January 31, 2018. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysians will be able to witness the longest total lunar eclipse of this century in the next two weeks.

The celestial phenomenon is expected to be visible over Malaysian skies between 1.14am on July 28 and 7.28am the next day, said Samsuddin Omar, deputy director-general of the National Space Agency.

“The total eclipse phase, beginning around 3.30am, will last for about an hour and 42 minutes and 57 seconds, making it the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century,” he said in a statement.

Samsuddin said depending on weather conditions, the eclipse will be most visible to Malaysians in the west.

Besides Malaysia, nations in Africa, Europe, Australia, other Asian nations and those in South America would be able to witness the eclipse.

The National Observatory in Langkawi, Kedah will also be holding several activities on the night before the historic eclipse.

Sky gazers further away won’t be missing out as the observatory will also stream the lunar phases “live” during the event.