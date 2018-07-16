Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa gives up its earlier gains at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Bursa Malaysia shed earlier gains at mid-afternoon on profit-taking in the consumer and finance-linked counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.6 points weaker at 1,719.33 from Friday's close of 1,721.93.

Nestle led the top decliners’ list, followed by Hong Leong Financial Group and Hong Leong Bank, as traders capitalised on last week’s gains.

Nestle declined 40 sen to RM147.70, Hong Leong Financial Group trimmed 28 sen to RM18.12 and Hong Leong Bank eased 16 sen to RM18.12.

On the broader market, market breadth was negative with losers outpacing advancers 405 to 335, while 381 counters were unchanged, 786 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.29 billion units valued at RM941 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM9.55, Public Bank declined two sen to RM23.02, Petronas Chemicals earned three sen to RM8.65, while Tenaga lost four sen to RM14.60 and CIMB slipped five sen to RM5.67.

Among actives, MyEG rose seven sen to 97.5 sen, Vivocom and Xinghe were both half-a-sen higher at six sen and five sen, respectively, while Sino Hua-An was flat at 31.5 sen and MRCB was half-a-sen lower at 68.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 0.3 of-a-point lower at 12,145.91, the FBMT100 Index decreased 0.31 of-a-point to 11,947.72, but the FBM70 improved 66.03 points to 14,849.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 5.78 points to 12,244.54, and the FBM Ace Index rose 8.65 points to 5,359.99.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index trimmed 47.2 points to 16,987.18, the Industrial Index eased 4.22 points to 3,175.34 and the Plantation Index declined 24.7 points to 7,487.84. — Bernama