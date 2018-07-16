At ministry gathering, DPM assures civil servants of political freedom

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives for the swearing-in ceremony in Parliament, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told her ministry’s staff today that their political freedom is guaranteed under the new Pakatan Harapan administration.

The women, family and community development minister said no public servant will be persecuted or discriminated for their political beliefs, even if they voted against the new ruling coalition during the 14th general election.

She added that any performance evaluation will be done based entirely on merit, but stressed that public workers are required to display “neutral competence”.

“I want to stress that your future here is guaranteed no matter what your choice was,” she said in a speech delivered at her ministry’s monthly gathering at the ministry.

“Opportunities for promotion, performance evaluation or other self-improvement opportunities will not be based on your political leaning.

“I only ask that we remain professional at all times on duty. As civil servants, we must always adhere to the principle of efficiency and impartiality or ‘neutral competence’,” she said.

Previous administrations are suspected of punishing civil servants who were either publicly critical or known to support rival parties.

Detractors alleged the practice was meant to keep the country’s over three million government staff beholden to BN.

PH, which defeated the coalition in a shock victory at the 14th general election, has pledged to reform the civil service and eliminate all forms of political discrimination.

This included treating its political rivals equally before the law.

Today, Dr Wan Azizah said public services must be delivered impartially, including to states not under PH rule.

“We must help based on their needs. Citizens of Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Sarawak must get equal treatment,” she said.

“Never must we sideline them,” she added.

