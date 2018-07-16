Penang to have total 1,041 CCTVs by 2019 says state exco member

Penang plans to instal additional Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudiin

GEORGE TOWN, July 16 — Penang will have a total of 1,041 units of CCTV installed on both the island and the mainland by May 2019, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

The local government and housing development committee chairman said there is currently a total of 680 CCTVs in the state.

“There is a total of 550 CCTVs on the island and 130 CCTVs on the mainland but by the end of this month, another 211 CCTV units will be installed on the island,” he said adding that the move fulfils some of the Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) election promises.

He said another 150 CCTVs will be installed on the island by May 2019, bringing the total number of CCTVs on the island to 911 units.

“This 911 units on the island and 130 units on the mainland brings the total to 1,041 units so we have fulfilled our election promise to install a total 1,000 CCTVs in Penang,” he said.

He said the CCTVs on the island had detected a total of 31,295 traffic obstruction cases, 82 accidents and 107 street light malfunctions while a total of 156 vehicles were clamped and 55 towed away for obstructing traffic based on the monitoring system using the CCTVs.

He said the CCTVs are monitored at the operation centres of respective local councils and are also linked to the police for 24-hour surveillance.

“I will be updating regularly on how we have performed in fulfilling the pledges we made,” he said.

He reminded all state excos “not to sit on their laurels” and to work hard to fulfil the promises PH made in its election manifesto.

“We are not going to stop here, we will continue to fulfil the pledges we have made,” he said.

He said the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) will also be identifying spots to instal more CCTV on the mainland.

Earlier, at the same press conference, Jagdeep announced the replacement of street lights in Penang to LED lights to cut electricity consumption.

It was also a Penang PH election pledge to install a total of 20,000 LED lights in the state and Jagdeep said they will surpass the 20,000 LED lights by 2020.

Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to the press regarding the installation of new LED street lights and CCTVs in the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

Today, he also announced a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a smart parking system for the state.

“This is in line with our vision to be a smart city so we have started the RFP process to look at proposals for a smart parking system,” he said.

Currently, both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and MPSP are using the electronic parking system and coupon system.

“We want to improve the parking system in the state so this RFP is for both the island and the mainland and includes street parking and open space parking,” he said

The RFP is for 12,000 MBPP carpark lots and 24,000 MPSP carpark lots.

The RFP is open from July 12 to August 13 and a briefing for interested bidders will be held on July 30 at Auditorium F, Level 5, Komtar at 10am.

Find out more about the RFP at http://ep.penang.gov.my.