Football legend Chow Kwai Lam dies

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Chow Kwai Lam, a legend in Malaysian football, died today. He was 76.

The respected former national football player, who excelled in the 60s and 70s, as well as coach died at 11am at the Ampang Puteri Hospital with family members at his bedside.

“My father passed away peacefully. All the children and other family members were with him,” said Chow’s daughter, his eldest child, who wanted to be known as Carey, when contacted by Bernama.

Carey said her father was admitted to the hospital three days ago after his health deteriorated.

Chow had coached the football teams of Malaysia, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian under-23 team, and Singapore clubs Tampines Rovers and Paya Lebar Punggol.

He had coached the Kuala Lumpur team to win three consecutive Malaysia Cup tournaments, one league championship and the Piala Sumbangsih tournament and emerge as FA Cup runner-up. — Bernama