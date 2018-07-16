Watchdog accuses cops of spying, intimidation against anti-crime advocate

(From left) Suaram Executive Director Sevan Doraisamy and Datuk Seri Sanjeevan Ramakrishnan handing over the memo to Suhakam Commissioner Datuk Lok Yim Pheng, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) today accused the police of secretly spying on Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan at his home.

The civil society group claimed the police action to be a violation of privacy and tantamount to intimidation.

“Suaram takes this issue seriously as an individual’s freedom cannot be illegally infringed upon by any party, especially the security forces who are supposed to safeguard the protection of the people, not otherwise,” Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy told reporters after submitting a memorandum to protest the police action to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) at its office here.

Sevan said the group was concerned over Sanjeevan’s safety.

“We urge Suhakam to investigate the spying of Datuk Sanjeevan and making sure that he and his family are free from intimidation by PDRM,” he added, using the Malay initial for the Royal Malaysian Police.

Sanjeevan, who was also present, related seeing two men in a blue Toyota Wish whom he claimed to have acted suspiciously in front of his Country Heights home in Kajang on July 9.

He said he reported them to his neighbourhood security patrol, only to be told later that the duo had identified themselves as federal police officers.

“Why didn't they show me their authority cards if they were policemen? And when I checked, they are using a fake vehicle registration plate,” Sanjeevan claimed.

He added that he lodged a report at the Kajang police headquarters at 2pm the same day.

The MyWatch chief had previously been shot in July 2013.

The 34-year-old was also previously charged with criminal intimidation and extortion of a businessman two years ago, but was acquitted by the Magistrate’s Court without his defence being called last April.