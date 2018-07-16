Tealive operator keeping stores open pending appeal

A customer picks up his Tealive order. — Picture via Facebook.com/TealiveAsia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Loob Holding Sdn Bhd said all its Tealive outlets will continue operating pending its appeal against the court ruling secured by La Kaffa International Co Ltd from which it previously franchised the Chatime bubble tea brand.

The firm said it was informed by its lawyers that the Federal Court granted a stay of execution to the cessation order issued by the Court of Appeal last month.

La Kaffa terminated its franchise agreement with Loob last year.

Loob then launched Tealive.