Parliamentary walkout disrespectful, Khairy says

Khairy Jamaluddin sits alone after Opposition lawmakers from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS stormed out of the Dewan Rakyat in Parliament, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin said today he disagreed with his Opposition colleagues for walking out of the Dewan Rakyat during the swearing-in ceremony of its Speaker.

The Rembau MP was one of the few Barisan Nasional lawmakers who stayed put in the lower House.

He explained that while he shared the frustrations of his fellow Opposition colleagues, a walkout “is not the way to protest”.

“It is better to respect the ceremony and not do anything that can tarnish the BN image,” he said, stressing that his decision not to join the walkout was a personal one.

“I can only speak for myself,” he stressed, despite there being at least two other BN lawmakers who did not join the walkout protest.

